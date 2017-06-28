Namibia: Drivers Taught How to Safely Manoeuvre a Vehicle in Cases of Emergency

In an effort to curb or minimise the daily carnage on the roads, the Automobile Association of Namibia conducted a defensive driving training to five members of the public last week.

The association in a statement this week said that four of the trainees were public transport long distance drivers and the training was made possible in partnership with the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund of Namibia and the University of Namibia.

Speaking at the certification ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor of Administration, Finance and Resource Mobilization, Dr Namihle said, "As a tertiary institution, the university is compelled to provide education in all spheres and road safety is no exception".

The newly trained drivers were imparted with skills of how to safely manoeuvre a vehicle in cases of emergency, safely control of vehicle in different terrains of the road among others. The students were issued with a two year valid certificate.

Caption: Standing are; Mr Allu Mesag Hailonga (Instructor), Ms Hileni Tjivikua, General Manager of AA Namibia and the students, seated from L to R; Mr Mapuku Thikusho, Acting Coordinating Director, University Central Consultancy Bureau (UCCB) University of Namibia, Ms Kapena Tjombonde, Chief Corporate Affairs, MVA Fund, Pro Vice Chancellor from the Administration, Finance and Resource Mobilization, Dr Namihle from the University of Namibia and Mr Ambrosius Tierspoor, Board Member of AA Namibia.