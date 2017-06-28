Luanda — The Parliament of the Republic of Mozambique is gathering experience of the Angolan National Assembly to create a parliamentary ethics committee to enrich the future code of ethics.

The information was provided by the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, Silvino Samuel, when presenting to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, compliments of his Mozambican counterpart, Verónica Macamo, under the friendship and cooperation ties between the two legislative bodies.

"We came to present the greetings of the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique and talk about the experiences that we have exchanged with the Angolan colleagues in the field of parliamentary ethics", he said so at the end of the meeting.

According to him, the Parliamentary Ethics Commission of Mozambique is building a code of ethics, hence the need to gather the experience of Angola, taking into account the similarity of the experience of the two countries.

He said that the learnt practices will contribute to the enrichment of the future code of ethics of the Mozambican Parliament, from the way in which Angolan MPs have constructed these instruments, which aim to impose greater discipline, rigor and decorum.

The MP stressed that the Mozambican code of ethics under restructuring provides, amng others, for the declaration of assets of MPs, since it is a concrete and effective instrument in the fight against corruption and increased transparency.

To him, the MPs should be the first to give examples of transparency in their countries "and, since they enjoy immense immunities, there must be administrative penalties as a way of putting a brake and call attention to the representatives of the people being the most responsible ones".

He pointed out that the Ethics Committee is not limited to punishments but also to protect the MPs to fulfill their tasks with dignity and, after finishing their term, to continue living in an environment of peace and tranquility.

Silvestre Samuel heads a delegation of Mozambican MPs who since last Sunday is working with colleagues assigned to the 9th Commission of the National Assembly, which is responsible for issues of Mandates, Ethics and Decorum.