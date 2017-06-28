Opposition leader and former finance minister Tendai Biti has hit out at the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Constantino Chiwenga, for meddling in civilian politics, telling the General to "just shut up".

General Chiwenga was quoted in state media Tuesday "warning" Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo and Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister, Patrick Zhuwao against attacking government's Command Agriculture.

Chiwenga is seen as backing Vice President Mnangagwa in the fractious factional wars in Zanu PF and is believed to be eying the post of Vice President should Mnangagwa land the Presidency.

Cabinet ministers Professor Moyo and Zhuwao are linked to the rival G40 which is said to be opposed to a Mnangagwa succession.

In the salvo against the cabinet ministers, Chiwenga described as nonsensical the behaviour of those against Command Agriculture, accusing them of being homosexuals and warning that the military was aware of those bent on dividing the ruling Zanu PF party.

Said the ZDF chief, "So we ask the question: who is saying this is a bad programme?

"A programme which has been spearheaded approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Head of State and Government, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe; you go and say no that is not right? He (President Mugabe) pronounced himself in Marondera when he was addressing the youth. He pronounced the same thing in Manicaland.

"And you say no, this is now bringing communism ... some of these people, they have farmed 80 hectares with inputs - seeds, fertilizers - from Command Agriculture, and they are talking of a bumper harvest."

However, in a statement issued Tuesday, Biti's People Democratic Party (PDP) said Chiwenga should leave politics to the politicians and, instead, focus on protecting the country and its people, which was the core business of the Defence Forces as enshrined in Section 212 of the National Constitution.

"Firstly, Chiwenga is offside; he argues that whatever Mugabe pronounces at a rally, whether in Mutare or Marondera, cannot be a wrong programme. Such kind of analysis is not only dangerous but depicts the highest level of living a distorted reality," said PDP.

"Secondly, Chiwenga is a politician who must stop hiding in army uniform; political practitioners do not belong at KG6 or the Defence House. He must come out in the open and get some space at the Jongwe building."

The opposition party said Chiwenga often frequents Zanu PF rallies where uttered political and partisan statements which was against the country's constitution and was at one tie referred to by Vice President Mnangagwa as the political commissar of the ruling party.

PDP said Chiwenga has become a major threat to the country's stability by disrespecting the law he was supposed to uphold, adding that the defence forces commander had "clearly revealed his partisan stance on many occasions over the years".

"He is in violation of Section 208 of the Constitution which states that neither the security services nor any of their members may, in the exercise of their functions, act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause; prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person."

While it would not take interest in the attacks between the two Zanu PF factions, PDP said it was worried about military personnel disrespecting the privileges of the very same civilians who paid their salaries.

"The PDP notes that this has stopped being just a pattern but has slowly been a culture which Chiwenga believes is normal.

"Yesterday Chiwenga again invited himself to the Command Agriculture debate threatening Ministers who are against the program for several reasons."

The National People's Party led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru also weighed in, saying the Defence Forces Commander had no business dictating what civilians should or should not talk about as they had a right to discuss and dialogue on issues of interest to them.

"NPP wishes to remind the General that his duty, together with his officers, men and women of the ZDF is quite the opposite of what he is doing. The ZDF's mandate is to protect the land and its citizens not to threaten them as General Chiwenga is fond of," the party said in a statement.

NPP said statements by the ZDF general were confirmation of his preferred faction in Zanu PF, adding that Chiwenga had stepped out of line and should leave politics for politicians.

"If he does not change his embarrassing conduct, surely, we will be justified to conclude that he is a rogue general," the NPP said.