South Africa: Durban Man Dies in Tractor After Making Fire in It

An inquest docket has been opened after a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a tractor on a construction site on the N3 interchange in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police's search and rescue unit found the man on Monday sitting in a tractor with a bowl of coal from a fire in front of him.

Police suspect that the man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after making fire in a confined space.

"A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Hammarsdale police are investigating the incident," said Zwane.

Source: News24