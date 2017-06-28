Government has said it will impose a curfew on all buses and trucks travelling at night, saying all passenger and goods vehicles should stop when time strikes 10pm.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said this in parliament on Tuesday when he answered a question from Kasungu south east MP Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on government stance on the striking minibus drivers and conductors.

Mhango said the government will not relent an inch on its quest to improve safety of people on the roads of Malawi following the rise carnage.

"We will not allow standing passengers in minibuses or buses and we will continue to enforce the tough penalties for all traffic offences," said Mhango.

Mzimba Solola MP Jacob Hara proposed that the issue be referred to the Transport Committee of Parliament so that further recommendations are made on the improvement of safety on the roads.

However, second deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje said the issue could not be referred to the committee because it came in the House under Standing Order 40. Kasungu north east Wakuda Kamanga said the issue was complex but needed a quick and robust response from the government.

He said the laws should be tightened not to allow people import minibuses which are 10 years old and above, saying the dilapidated vehicles are a source of the rising accidents among other factors.