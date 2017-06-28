28 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mpico Says Investigations Follows Restaurant Fire At Centre House Arcade Building

MPICO Limited says it is investigating the cause of the fire accident that occurred at a restaurant at its Centre House Arcade building Tuesday.

The fire reportedly started from the restaurant's kitchen and was detected by the fire-fighting equipment installed by the company at the building before being put off.

The Lilongwe City Council fire brigade is said to have responded quickly, arriving at the scene within 15 minutes but the fire had already being contained.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times by MPICO's management, there were no injuries or serious damage to property and the building was isolated from Escom power to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments.

"We are carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the fire and our maintentance team is in the process of restoring power to the building to enable our clients and their customers resume normal operations.

"We sincerely apologies to our clients and their customers for the inconvenience caused," reads the statement.

Recently, fire gutted the building that houses Ministry of Agriculture at Capital Hill, a stone throw away from City Centre destroying property and documents but the cause of the fire has not yet been made public.

