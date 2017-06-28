28 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 97 Unclaimed Bodies Lying in Nakuru Morgues

By Magdalene Wanja

Nakuru County public health department will be moving to court to seek consent to burry 97 bodies lying in mortuaries.

The bodies have been in the morgues for more than three months.

According to the county Public Health Officer Mr Samuel King'ori, 69 out of the 97 bodies are at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital with 53 being fetuses.

"The high number of foetuses is because the hospital serves as referral to a wide region and thus the high number of pre-mature births," said Mr King'ori.

The other 28 unclaimed bodies are at the Nakuru County mortuary.

"Most of those at the county mortuary are those brought in by the police from crime scenes," he said.

He said the bodies will be buried in a mass grave at the South cemetery once the court gives them consent.

Mr King'ori called on the members of the public, whose loved ones are missing, to visit the mortuaries to check the bodies before they are buried.

