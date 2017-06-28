Liberia Law Society Want Pres. Sirleaf, Legislature Act On Land Rights Act

Monrovia — The Liberia Law Society welcomes President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf'S recent statement in regards to the urgent passage of the Land Rights Act.

She made the statement when she met with Mr. Olof Skoog, the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission when he visited Liberia recently.

She had similarly indicated in her 2017 Annual Message that the passage of the Land Rights Act was among her priority in so far as her legislative agenda was concerned.

To date, the Land Rights Act has not passed. We urgently appeal to the President of the Republic to act with a keener sense of urgency and alacrity in order to have the Land Right Act Passed.

The Law Society believes that the passage of the Land Rights Act will prove to be a landmark achievement of this Administration given the following reasons:

Article 2, Section 22: Customary land is equal to private land. Customary Land, owned by communities, and used and managed in accordance with customary practices, is protected just as privately held land.

Article 32, Section 2: Customary ownership is automatically formalized. With or without a deed, the moment that the Land Rights Act passes into law, Customary Land rights will be legally protected. "The existence and ownership of Customary Land shall become enforceable as of the Effective Date of this Act."

Article 9, Section 4: There are no written requirements to prove customary land ownership.

The community must simply demonstrate a "longstanding relationship or ties" to the customary land being claimed. This can be done through oral testimony.

The Liberia Law Society recognizes that this view represents a broad section of Liberia civil society organizations as well as our informed citizenry. Liberia civil society organizations have pointed out that "These provisions are tools to help eliminate poverty and will help expand the rights and economic power of all Liberians."

"We therefore believe that the Land Rights Act (LRA) is key to correcting historical isolation and political marginalization of citizens in poor and rural communities"

Meanwhile, international actors have weighed into the debate and called upon the National Legislature to fast-track the passage of the Land Rights Act.

At a recent event sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme, UNMIL Representative Yacoub Hillo pointed out that the passage of the Land Rights Act will address "many issues between Concession companies and the communities where they operate"; a view shared by the Governance Commission of Liberia.

The Liberia Law Society wishes to appeal to members of the National Legislature to pass the Land Rights Act.

At the same time, the Law Society will work with communities in four counties: Bong, Lofa, Margibi and Nimba counties to undertake a citizen petition that would appeal to the various elected members of the House and Senate in these counties to support the quick passage of the Land Rights Act. Similarly,

The Law Society respectfully appeal to the Senate Pro - Tempore, Senator Armah Jallah and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Emmanuel Nuquay to work closely with their colleagues and act to pass the Land Rights Act.