Kenya: TSC Transfers All Teachers of Kirimon After Caning Incident

The fate of pupils of Kirimon Primary School in Samburu County hangs in the balance after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) issued transfer letters to all the 13 teachers in the institution.

The transfers come barely a week after an embarrassing ordeal where five teachers were attacked and beaten up by Standard Six pupils who were protesting alleged mistreatment.

The school, with a population of 756 pupils, was immediately closed following the shocking incident.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia had directed Samburu County Education director to transfer the teachers after they vowed not to return to the school, citing fears over their security.

KNUT

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Samburu County Executive Secretary Raphael Leshalote lauded TSC, the union and the Ministry of Education for responding swiftly on the matter and responding to the teachers' appeal for transfer.

He was speaking at the TSC offices in Maralal Town on Tuesday immediately after meeting all the teachers from Kirimon Primary School and giving them their transfer letters.

"We have come here with all the teachers from the affected school to listen to them and give them their transfer letters to their schools of choice for their own safety and for them to discharge their duties well," Mr Leshalote said.

And speaking to Nation, the teachers expressed joy after receiving their letters and thanked all those who made it possible.

HAPPY

"We are happy that we can now settle in peace with our families and work at the same time in hospitable environments," said Mrs Claudia, one of the teachers.

Eight out of the 13 teachers in the school are female.

The pupils had lamented that they were unhappy that most of the teachers were female.

Twelve teachers will be deployed within Maralal Town while one will posted to Archers Post in Samburu East.

The fate of the school's headteacher will be known in the course of the week.

The school's closure drew mixed reactions from local residents, bearing in mind the approaching Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national exams due to start in October.

Education stakeholders were holed up in a meeting in Maralal Town on Tuesday afternoon.