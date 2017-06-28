27 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Anaso Runs Workshop On Health

Luanda — Angolan Network of AIDS Service Societies (ANASO) has announced it will hold a regional workshop on health on Thursday in Luanda.

The event will gather more than forty civil society organisations involved in combating HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to a press release reached Angop Tuesday.

The objective is to equip the associations on strengthening the Angolan community health system.

The activity is a result of joint organisation by ANASO and "World Vision", within the framework of the global fund project.

The meeting will be held Under the motto "Community Strengthened! Nation Reborn!".

Among other objectives, the meeting is meant to provide civil society organisations with tools and skills at community level, such as the challenges, risks and opportunities to improve the community.

According to the source, ANASO has as its central motto " Generation free of AIDS, TB and Malaria by 2030: A Commitment of the Nation".

