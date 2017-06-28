MDC-T MPs Tuesday moved a 'motion' calling on government to declare June 27 a public holiday to commemorate the killing of hundreds of the main opposition's followers during the violent Presidential run-off election June 2008.

Chitungwiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole, rose during Tuesday's parliamentary sitting to pass the 'motion'.

"My point of order is on a different issue which is of national importance and I was requesting that maybe this august House takes note and acknowledges what has happened in the past.

"Since today is 27th June, maybe as Parliament we can propose that this day becomes a national holiday in commemoration of the atrocities and genocide in slow motion which happened in 2008 when we lost more than 200 members," Sithole said.

The 'motion' was seconded by fellow MDC-T legislator, Glen View North MP, Fani Munengami.

Sithole insisted, in between heckles by Zanu PF MPs, that the matter was "of national importance, of the history of this nation which you should acknowledge as the august House".

He said the killings occurred "in that one-man race which happened here in Zimbabwe", adding that Zanu PF MPs who were heckling him were "suspects" in the atrocities.

However, his 'motion' was dismissed by the temporary speaker Melody Dziva who said there was no "point of order".

The MDC-T claims that hundreds of its followers were killed by suspected State agents and militant Zanu PF supporters unleashed to punish voters for rejecting President Robert Mugabe in the March 29, 2008 elections.

In the election, MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, outpolled President Robert Mugabe by a 47,9 % vote against the latter's 43,2 %.

The result could not secure Tsvangirai automatic passage to State House as it fell below the required 50 percent plus one vote prescribed by the country's electoral laws.

The campaign period leading to the June 27 run-off was marred by an orgy of violence which saw opposition supporters killed with thousands more forced to flee their rural homes to seek refuge among relatives in urban areas, safe houses and western embassies.

Besides his public vows during the time that he was never going to allow the "pen" (vote) to overpower the "gun" (which delivered independence), President Mugabe has not publicly commented on the violence that ushered him back into power.

But Tsvangirai has, in the past, visited violence survivors in rural Mashonaland areas to commiserate with them.