Nigeria: No Anambra Child'll Be Out of School By 2030 - State Govt

THE Anambra State government has promised that no child of the state would be out of school by the year 2030 going by the measures being put in place by the current administration.

Speaking during a function on the rights of children, organised by United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, in Awka, the state Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr. Victoria Chikwelu, also assured that the state government would not relent in its efforts in ensuring equal rights for children in the state.

According to her, every child has a right to education, warning that anything that would stand on the way of achieving education for all children of school age in the state would be resisted.

She commended the UNICEF and Governor Willie Obiano for championing the cause of children and warned parents and individuals not to trample upon the rights of children as government would not hesitate to prosecute offenders.

"By 2030, no child of Anambra State origin who is of school age will be out of school or be allowed to engage in child labour or trafficking, cultism and other related vices," she said.

In his speech, the state consultant for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, Mr. Clement Chigbo, urged the children to be of good behaviour as future leaders of the country, adding that it was by so doing that they would make the state and the country proud.

At the ceremony, the children were educated on their rights and how to remain responsible in the society no matter the situation they found themselves.