27 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uíge - Chief of Staff Assesses Troops' Combative Preparedness in Maquela Do Zombo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — The Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Geraldo Chachipengo Nunda, visited on Sunday the 5327 military unit of infantry in Maquela do Zombo municipality to assess the level of combative preparedness of troops stationed in the region.

During his stay in the military unit, Chachipengo Nunda held a meeting with senior officers and left precise guidelines.

Speaking to the press, General Staff spokesman Lt. Gen. Alberto Kizua said the visit also aimed at verifying the current situation of the Angolan armed forces stationed in that region and finding strategies to help alleviate the difficulties of the troops.

On his turn, the commander of the northern military region in Uíge, David Manuel Cavanda, stressed that the visit takes place at a crucial moment in the country's history, as the Angolans are getting ready to take part in the general election set for August 23, 2017.

He informed that the command of the North Military Region will continue making efforts to maintain the organization, discipline and combative preparedness with the militaries.

Maquela do Zombo is one of the 16 municipalities of Uíge province. It is situated 310 kilometers north of the city of Uíge, and has four communes and a population estimated at 122.320 inhabitants.

Angola

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Govt to Drop Prosecution of Journalist

Several members of the U.S. Congress are calling on Angola to drop its prosecution of investigative journalist Rafael… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.