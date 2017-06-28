Uíge — The Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Geraldo Chachipengo Nunda, visited on Sunday the 5327 military unit of infantry in Maquela do Zombo municipality to assess the level of combative preparedness of troops stationed in the region.

During his stay in the military unit, Chachipengo Nunda held a meeting with senior officers and left precise guidelines.

Speaking to the press, General Staff spokesman Lt. Gen. Alberto Kizua said the visit also aimed at verifying the current situation of the Angolan armed forces stationed in that region and finding strategies to help alleviate the difficulties of the troops.

On his turn, the commander of the northern military region in Uíge, David Manuel Cavanda, stressed that the visit takes place at a crucial moment in the country's history, as the Angolans are getting ready to take part in the general election set for August 23, 2017.

He informed that the command of the North Military Region will continue making efforts to maintain the organization, discipline and combative preparedness with the militaries.

Maquela do Zombo is one of the 16 municipalities of Uíge province. It is situated 310 kilometers north of the city of Uíge, and has four communes and a population estimated at 122.320 inhabitants.