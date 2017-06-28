Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Suspects in the murder of former AIGP Felix Kaweesi display injuries that were allegedly inflicted on them by police officers at Nalufenya Detention Centre.

Kampala — Torture of suspects in detention at the infamous Nalufenya Police Station in the aftermath of assassination of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and the prosecution of Makerere University Research Fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi have dominated the second quarter of rule of law report released by the Uganda Law Society (ULS).

The report released in Kampala yesterday by Prof Fredrick Sempembwa on behalf of ULS, highlights the horrific deep cut wounds inflicted on Kamwenge Town mayor Geoffrey Byamukama while he was in detention at Nalufenya. The incident is cited as one of the awful acts of abuse of human rights committed between April and June.

The mayor was arrested on accusations that he was involved in the murder of Kaweesi. He was brutalised in detention at Nalufenya station to a point of too disabled to walk by himself.

Four police officers have since been charged before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court over the mayor's torture.

The "USL State of Rule of Law Report" castigates police for torturing suspects as a means of "solving" crimes expediently by securing a confession from them.

The lawyers stated in their report that Uganda has ratified to a number of international instruments prohibiting use of torture and degrading treatment.

The ULS condemned use of torture as a method of extracting confessions from suspects.

The law society led by Francis Gimara, has recommended that the perpetrators of torture acts be brought to book.

"They should be held individually responsible for their actions. The Prohibition and Prevention of Torture Act 2012, criminalises torture and prescribes a sentence of imprisonment of 15 years for anyone found guilty," the ULS report recommends.

On the arrest and prosecution of Dr Nyanzi, the lawyers' report quotes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that guarantees the right of every individual to hold opinions without interference.

Without commenting further on Dr Nyanzi's case since her matter is still in court, the lawyers said: "the freedom of expression is the essence of free society and is crucial in a democracy as information and ideas help to inform political debate and are essential to public without hindrance,"

Dr Nyanzi, who is currently out on bail, was on April 7, arrested by police and later charged, before Buganda Road Court, with cyber harassment and offensive communications contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

The charges arose from her social media posts when she allegedly referred to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks".

According to the police, this was offensive to the person of the President.

Other highlights of the abuse of rule law captured in the ULS report include; the alleged sexual harassment of a female employee by the chairman of Aya Group Mr Hamid Mohammed Mohammed, the recent wave of criminal gangs attacking people at night and government's move to streamline the operation of faith-based organisations.

The ULS also cited attack on media freedoms where journalist Gertrude Uwitware was kidnapped by unknown assailants, the break-in of The Observer newspaper offices, violation of children's rights who were arrested with their parents during the aftermath of Kaweesi murder and incidents arising from the SIM card validation exercise.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Mr Gimara said it documents quarterly events that threaten the rule of law in Uganda.