Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders in Zimbabwe (file photo).

Political parties have called on the government to reign in the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) administration's fees hike which has sparked student protests

UZ announced a 33 percent fees hike for the over 800 medicine students in their third to final year studies.

After a peaceful demonstration this Monday, the protesting trainee doctors living in the institution's halls of residence were thrown out of accommodation.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that some of the stranded students were saved from the freezing June nights by a church in Avondale.

MDC-N spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the students have a valid reason to protest and the authorities at the institution should address their grievances instead of brutalising them.

"The MDC condemns in strongest terms the arrest and violent eviction of students. There is a better way of handling such," Chihwayi said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ignatius Mukwichi, secretary general for Students Representative Council, said the university should reverse the fee increase and take advantage of the latent resources levied students for services not provided. These include exam, laboratory and transport fees which medical students do not utilise during some of the academic years.

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, described the developments as "sad and depressing", calling on higher education ministry authorities to come to the rescue of the student doctors, bearing in mind the economic realities of Zimbabwe.

"This clearly shows that the UZ administration is totally insensitive to the plight of the students who are rightfully arguing that the increase in fees is both unjustified and unaffordable," said Gutu.

He added, "The medical students have now been forcibly evicted from campus and most of them are stranded. Is this the Zimbabwe that we want?

"The MDC calls upon the UZ administration, together with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, to immediately engage the medical students and find a lasting solution to this impasse."

Zimbabwe National Students Union said at least 12,000 tertiary education students around the country either dropped out of school or deferred their studies for failure to meet tuition obligations.

The People's Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said increasing fees at a time most adults are either underpaid or poorly remunerated is a deprivation of the right to education as provided in the constitution.

"Our regime is evil and always responds without empathy. The students have a legitimate concern. How do you raise fees without notice?" he said.

Mukwichi added that, instead of hiking fees, the government should subsidise medicine students as they are bonded to government hospitals for three years.

Government has since stopped bonding for all other disciplines following the collapse of the grants system.