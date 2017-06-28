Botswana: Mogae Hails the Late Sir Ketumile's Leadership

Gaborone — Third President Mr Festus Mogae has described Sir Ketumile's leadership as 'democratic to a fault.'

Mr Mogae said Sir Ketumile was humble, considerate and very humorous.

"His obsession was farming and food production."

He added that all his 20 years as a civil servant, he worked directly under RaGaone.

Ms Sonti Ndebele gave a special rendition to thank Botswana as the country took care of her when she was a refuge during Sir Ketumile's time.

She sang 'Have Faith in God' in honour of the late statesman.

On the other hand, Ms Mpho Mothibatsela from the University of Botswana, on behalf of the UB Council chairperson, Mr Parks Tafa, UB council, staff and students said Sir Ketumile was a tried and tested educationist, a very patriotic Motswana who was active in all local tribal issues.

She said Sir Ketumile dad a desire to see all Batswana educated and education was his number one priority.

She later presented Sir Ketumile's children with his robe in honour of his devotion as the institution's vice chancellor.

Source : BOPA