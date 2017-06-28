THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and its vice chancellor, Professor Levi Nyagura, have been dragged to the High Court by a student who is challenging the institution's decision to evict him from campus accommodation.

The student, represented by Bellinda Chinowawa and Noble Chinhanu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, is among the scores of medicine students punished by eviction for engaging in a peaceful protest against an over 30 percent fees hike to be effected by the university beginning August 1. The case is set for hearing this Wednesday.

The student seeks reversal of the directive on the basis of it being "ignorant of several demands of administrative justice".

In the urgent chamber application filed this Tuesday in which UZ and Nyagura are respondents respectively, the doctor-in-training, Clifford Charera, argued that the decision to expel students from halls of residence was unconstitutional and unreasonable given the university gave the students a few minutes to leave.

Charera said he had no option but explore peaceful demonstrations after engagement and negotiations with university authorities proved futile.

He revealed that his parents were already struggling to meet obligations and a raise would worsen the situation.

"My father is a retired nurse, and peasant farmer while my mother is a housewife. They both reside in rural Rusape (Village 44) and are struggling to ensure that I complete my medical degree," Charera said.

"I have not yet vacated my room in the University hall of residence as my parents live in Rusape and I do not have anywhere to go in Harare at such short notice.

"Examinations commence tomorrow (27 June) and this sudden requirement to secure alternative accommodation has created an unexpected hardship at a time when I should be pouring all my energy into preparing for these examinations."

Citing section 68 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe enshrines the right to administrative justice, section 59 of the Constitution on the right to peacefully demonstrate and petition peacefully, section 74 of the Constitution which proscribe evictions done without a court order obtained after considering all relevant circumstances, Charera argued that the University authorities violated several of his rights.

"I am further advised that these rights may only be limited only in terms of a law of general application and to the extent that the limitation is fair, reasonable, necessary and justifiable in a democratic society based on openness, justice, human dignity, equality and freedom, taking into account all relevant factors," he said.

He further challenged the collective punishment issued on all student doctors and the legality of ordering them out without giving them a fair chance to be heard.