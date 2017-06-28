Namibia: Child Bullies Mimic Abuse At Home

Teachers who have worked with children who bully others at school say they have discovered that it mostly stems from the abuse they witness at home.

Bullying at school has become a worrisome problem to most parents worldwide, and Namibia is no exception. Many children have been coming home, complaining about another child beating them, pulling their hair or taking their lunch food or money.

The Namibian spoke to children, parents and teachers from various schools to find out how it is affecting them and their social and school lives.

"There was a big girl at school who used to beat everyone. She told us to give her our lunch money, or she would just take our food. We could not refuse because we did not want to be beaten. It was my first year at the school. The other children were nice, but I wanted to go to another school," said Faith Johannes.

"I always went home with dirty clothes because a boy was spilling juice on my clothes during lunch. He did not like me because I got good grades. He called me a nerd. Other children would laugh at me. It was so embarrassing," said Francina Gadaffi.

"A boy just came and punched me. I do not know why. He would keep pulling my bag when I come to school, or throw stones at me. I did not do anything; I just felt bad. I was afraid to tell my teachers," said Simaata Petrus.

Parents are often devastated when they hear that their children are being abused. In most cases, children do not speak out.

"I did not know that my child had problems at first, until I started noticing her strange behaviour. Later on, she started bed-wetting, which was unusual because it had never happened before. She never wetted her bed, even as a toddler. I found out later that she was being bullied by a girl at school and was afraid to speak out," said Lugambo Andreas.

Emma Ndahafa says her child started making excuses so that she would not go to school. "I could see that the child was clearly faking her headaches and stomach aches. My colleague, who had a similar problem with her child, told me that she might be experiencing bullying at school. My daughter admitted later that it was indeed the problem," said Ndahafa.

In such cases, some parents visit the schools in a fit of rage to threaten the bully. Others find the parents of the bully to ask them to keep their child away.

A few teachers from across the country were interviewed to find out how these cases should be dealt with. Teachers believe that parents and educators can collectively play a positive role in stopping bullying by supporting the problem children.

"During my years as a teacher, I found that children who commit these acts usually lack parental love at home, or are abused. They develop low self-esteem and feel like they are failures, both at school and at home.

"So, they take it out on their peers, especially those who are brilliant at school. Teachers and parents must start meeting to discuss this issue," advised Sakkie Ekandjo from Oshakati.

The principal of the Kuisebmond Primary School, Shannon Fisher, also agrees that the bullying starts at home.

"If the child perceives certain behaviour at home, or if the parents are physical or verbal abusers, the child will do exactly the same thing at school," she noted.

"Bullies should be given special attention. Teachers should especially praise them in the presence of other pupils, even if they do not really perform well. Give them duties in class. Make them prefects, so that they can build their self-esteem. They will make friends easily," said Naudine Smith.

Petrina Hainongo, a teacher, explained how she dealt with a pupil who was a big problem at school.

"I took her in, and after some counselling sessions, I found out that the girl was wearing long-sleeved shirts to hide cuts she had inflicted on herself. She confessed that hurting herself and bullying others made her feel good. I found out later that her father was raping her every day," Hainongo stated.

Teachers testified that most problem children who got early support at school became excellent academic performers. They thus urged parents of victims to visit school principals first before threatening the bullies and their parents directly.

Most of the children who were interviewed admitted that their bullies later became their best friends after the issue was addressed by the parents and teachers.