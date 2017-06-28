Malawi national team expatriate Rony Van Geneugden (RVG) has disclosed that his side will stick to its 'passing philosophy' despite failing to register wins lately.

RVG said this during a press briefing in South Africa after watching his side's being forced to a barren draw against Mauritius in their second Group stage match at the ongoing Cosafa Castle Cup.

Mauritius match was a must win for the Flames to keep their hopes of qualifying into the quarterfinal stage alive.

The Flames suffered a humilliating 2-0 defeat against neighbours Tanzania in their opening game and are currently at the bottom position of Group A with a single point.

But RVG believes his team is playing excellent football but only lacking killer punch upfront.

"We are building a game plan which demands that we must start at the back and build attacks going forward while passing but that has to translate into goals which at the momnt is not happening but we will work hard to get there," said RVG.

"It is like building a house, you start with foundation then rise high up to the roof" he added.

While expressing optimism of good result in the near future with the current crop of players, the Belgian tactician said he will continue to work closely with local coaches so that his philosophy is adopted from club level.

"I will have to build a good relationship with the local coaches so that this philosophy is also adopted locally. But I can see a good future with the young stars," said RVG.

He also took time to praise enterprising midfielder Dalitso Sailesi for his five star performance against Mauritius.

The gifted left footed Nyasa Big Bullets attacker was voted man of the match in Flames encounter against Mauritius.

The Flames will play their last Cosafa Group qualifying match against Angola on Thursday.

Meanwhile, supporters mocked the Football Association of Malawi for purchasing an kit with oversizes for players as most them could not fit in the shorts seen on Tuesday hanging.