The Supreme Court's judgement on an appeal about the distribution of a surplus in the pension fund of mining company Rössing Uranium will be delivered on Friday.

Due to the level of public interest in the matter, the judgement will be read in full in open court on Friday, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb said in the Supreme Court yesterday. The normal procedure with the handing down of judgements in Namibia's top court is that only the court's order at the end of its decision is read out.

Former members of the Rössing Pension Fund and others interested in the case filled the public gallery and all other available seats in the courtroom where oral arguments on the appeal about the pension fund surplus were heard on 1 June.

The appeal to the Supreme Court was lodged by the pension fund and Rössing Uranium after High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele on 1 June last year set aside a decision that the trustees of the Rössing Pension Fund took five years ago about the distribution of the surplus in the fund.

The trustees endorsed a decision of Rössing Uranium's board of directors to have 15% of the surplus in the pension fund allocated to former members of the fund, 52% to current members of the fund, and 33% to the company.

The trustees of the fund had decided earlier that a third of the surplus, which amounted to about N$454 million in February 2012, was to be distributed to former members of the pension fund, that a third should be allocated to current members, and a third had to go to the company.

Judge Ueitele set aside the decision of the pension fund trustees, which was challenged by a group of 75 former pension fund members, after finding that the trustees had the sole responsibility to manage the fund, and that only they had the power to decide how surplus funds should be allocated and distributed.

However, instead of exercising their own discretion, the trustees rubber-stamped the decision taken by the directors of Rössing Uranium, with the result that the decision to allocate 52% of the surplus to active members of the pension fund, 33% to the company and 15% to former members was unlawful and a nullity, judge Ueitele ruled.