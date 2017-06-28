Botswana: Ndaba Speaks of the Late Sir Ketumile

Gaborone — Mr Ndaba Gaolathe, of the Umbrella for Demcratic Change said the late RraGaone had an extraordinary humility and was a great historical shaper and a beacon of love.

Mr Gaolathe said Sir Ketumile feared no man and was a man of great excellence. He described Sir Ketumile as man with extra ordinary humility, a historical shaper who was a beacon of love.

Comforting the family, Mr Gaolathe said the pain of losing their father would not go away, but God would give them fortitude to live without him.

On the other hand, Mr Malatsi Malatsi said "Sir Ketumile e ne e le morata kagiso, a dumela gore: mafoko a kgotla a mantle otlhe, fifing go tshwaranwa ka kobo le gore sedibeng go iwa ka tsela. A re ke yone thuto e tona e a e anyileng mo go RaGaone."

Source : BOPA