Mauritius: Conference to Focus On Role of Law Reform in Development

press release

A conference focussing on The Role of Law Reform in Development, organised by the Association of Law Reform Agencies of Eastern and Southern Africa (ALRAESA), in collaboration with the Law Reform Commission of Mauritius, will kick off on 29 June 2017 at Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava.

The ALRAESA aims to promote exchanges and sharing of ideas on the best practices in law reform and law development. It also endeavours at promoting the development of legislation within countries in accordance with the principles of human rights, good governance and rule of law.

Representatives of law reform agencies from 12 countries will attend this two-day conference and participate in six working sessions on the following themes: Value & Usefulness of Law Reform Agencies to Legal Policy Development; Challenges of Law Reform in Small States; Constitutional Reform; Business and Consumer Law Reform; Reform related to Gender-based Violence; and Reform of Law of Evidence.

It is recalled that the Law Reform Commission of Mauritius is an independent statutory body set up by Parliament, under Act No. 26 of 2005, to review in a systematic way the law of Mauritius, to make proposals for its reform and development, and to ensure the law is understandable and accessible.