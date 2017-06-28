Namibia: City Politicians Get Special Treatment

The City of Windhoek is considering plans to sell houses to four councillors who want to get the properties because others before them had benefited from the special treatment.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that councillors Immanuel Paulus and Agatha Iyambo of Swapo, Nudo's Joseph Kauandenge and DTA's Ignatius Semba want to be allocated land or houses.

Their names were squeezed onto the waiting list above those who have been on it for some time now.

"The above councillors applied as per letter dated 17 May 2017, and indicated that they do not own properties (sic) previously, and wish to be allocated same under the recently launched City of Windhoek housing pilot project, or alternatively from the 140 properties reserved for the erf registration waiting list," the document which was discussed last week said.

The special treatment does not end there.

"That the four councillors be provided with the list of 70 properties (houses) to choose the property which is suitable for them," the document said.

According to the document, the Windhoek municipality's chief executive, Robert Kahimise, directed that six houses be reserved from the 79 earmarked for the Khomasdal extension 16 housing project under Oluzizi Amibex.

Four houses are for the city councillors, while two are for two staff members identified as Chris Katjitundu and Utete Karimbue-Mupaine, the city's former strategic executive for economic development.

Katjitundu, documents said, applied for land in September 2006, but was informed in 2014 that he should go onto the list of the municipality's staff land sales scheme.

According to draft papers, Kahimise suggested that Karimbue-Mupaine should get erf 1800 which she wanted, or a house in Khomadal, where the ongoing pilot housing project is being done. It is not wrong for councillors to get houses or land, but the latest revelations explain how councillors are squeezing themselves onto Windhoek's waiting list, estimated to be around 30 000.

Municipal workers, some of whom have been waiting since 2006, have been told that they will not buy plots through private treaty, but can be placed on the staff waiting list.

The latest revelations are a continuation of what started in 2013 when councillors sold land to each other, or to national leaders.

In fact, a policy addressing the sale of residential property to national leaders was being developed in 2014. It is unclear if that policy was completed.

Paulus, who came into the council in 2015, has been one of the top-performing leaders at the municipality. In fact, he has been accusing city executives of pushing through questionable land deals. However, news about him getting a house from a housing pilot project that he strongly pushed for adds controversy on his brief curriculum vitae.

Paulus was part of three city councillors who went on a trip to South Africa in September last year to inspect the types of houses built by South African construction firm Amibex and Oluzizi, owned by businessman Simon 'Tupac' Andjamba.

The trip was funded by the private company, which appeared to get red carpet treatment.

Some officials told The Namibian last year that this project was pushed through via connections with a manager in the office of the mayor.

Paulus told The Namibian yesterday that there was nothing wrong with him applying for the property since he was just following a precedent set in 2013, which gave preference to councillors.

"There is no jumping of the queue because there is a 2013 council resolution that says any councillor who does not have land can be given land. That council resolution still stands," he stated.

He said he cannot be blamed for taking advantage of his position because he found the resolution in favour of leaders in place, and that he will pay for the house.

Kauandenge is also one of the vibrant city councillors. His frustrations sometimes forced him to walk out of council meetings, but this transaction will put a smile on his face.

He also told The Namibian that he was not getting the land or house for free, but will pay for it.

Musician-turned-politician Kauandenge said some people will see this as an enrichment scheme, but he was aware of city councillors who are now struggling because they did not get any land.

"They are now suffering without land while others benefited," he added.

According to him, the culture of giving preference to councillors allows city politicians to own land before they retire from office.

"You cannot keep giving land while you do not have land yourself," Kauandenge said, justifying their stance.

Councillors have over the years dished out land to themselves.

Former mayor Agnes Kafula acquired a prime plot in Kleine Kuppe with a market value of over N$1 million for around N$600 000.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua bought a plot in Cimbebasia for N$400 000, while Rally for Democracy and Progress councillor Brumelda Cornelius bought a municipal house for N$1,2 million in Klein Windhoek.

Questions sent to the City's communications department were not answered.