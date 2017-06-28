28 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Dead, Three Injured in Two Accidents On Masaka Road

Photo: Sadat Mbogo/Daily Monitor
A police officer tries to retrieve the body of a truck turn man which was stuck in the mangled driver's cabin.
By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — One person has been confirmed dead and three people injured in two accidents on the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

The first accident, according to police, occurred at Kalandazzi Swamp in Mpigi District, the same spot where an accident claimed the lives of 10 people and left 13 seriously injured on Monday.

According to area police, Gerald Bukenya, a turn man and resident of Bulebi village in Lwamaggwa-Kooki, Rakai District died instantly after a speeding Mitsubishi Fuso lorry Reg. No. UAW 406Q veered off the road and ended up in the swamp on Monday.

The truck was transporting eucalyptus poles from Kyotera to Kampala.

Mr Richard Wabwire, the Officer in Charge of Road Safety and Traffic Police at Buwama Police Station said: "The driver lost control after one of the truck's hind tyre burst. We are sinvestigating the accident to get sufficient facts."

He said the driver was admitted to Gombe Hospital in critical condition.

The wreckage of the lorry was towed to Buwama Police Station where the body of the turn man was removed from mangled driver's cabin.

The second accident that left two people injured occurred at Nabusanke Trading Centre in Nkozi, Mpigi District.

Eye witness told this reporter that the victims were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding bus knocked them.

The driver of the unbranded bus did not stop. Victims are admitted to Gombe Hospital.

