Tanzanian Runner Vows to Leave London As World Champ

Dar es Salaam — Highly-rated marathoner Alphonce Felix Simbu has vowed to become the second Tanzanian runner to win a medal at the IAAF World Championships.

Simbu is among seven Tanzanian athletes who have so far qualified for this year's World Championships scheduled for August in London, United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old runner defied the odds to finish fifth at the London Marathon a few weeks ago.

That performance has inspired him to set his eyes on a bigger challenge that is to win the men's marathon gold medal in London.

"It is always a challenge to compete against some of the world's best athletes, but, take it from me, I'll return home as the IAAF World Championships gold medalist," he said confidently.

In 2005, in what could well be remembered as one of the big surprises of the 10th IAAF World Championships in Athletics, Tanzania's Christopher Isegwe won the country's first ever medal in the competition.

Isegwe finished second in the men's marathon behind Morocco's Jaouad Gharib in the closely-contested race.

Running against some of the world's finest marathoners, Isegwe bided his time in a large leading group for much of the opening 20kms.

But after eventual winner Gharib set a punishing pace that dispersed the leading pack, only a handful of runners were able to follow the pace.

Italy's Stefano Baldini tried to go along first, but he later dropped out. Ethiopian Gadisa Shentema also tried to respond to Gharib's furious spurt of energy, but he too overexerted himself eventually finishing 13th.

Isegwe, however, knew that patience was his virtue. "I knew he couldn't sustain the pace for the whole time and chose to wait until the later stages," he said after the race.

By the 37th kilometre, Isegwe had waited enough and unleashed his own turn of speed that took him past Japan's Tsuyoshi Ogata and to within 21 seconds off Gharib.

At the end, Gharib comfortably defended his title, but Isegwe was only eleven seconds adrift of the winner.

It remains to be seen if Simbu, now undergoing intensive training in Arusha with four national team runners, will do what Isegwe did twelve years ago.

Other long distance runners who will also represent the country at the London championships are Magdalena Shauri, Ezekiel Jaffary, Said Makula and Sarah Ramadhan.

Also on the list are Gabriel Gerald and Failuna Abi, who will take part in the men's 5000m and women's 10,000m race respectively.

But Tanzanians' hopes for a medal at the championships rest on the shoulders of Simbu.

This stems, perhaps, from the fact that, last year, the marathoner came close to breaking Tanzania's Olympic Games medal drought by finishing the 42-kilometre race fifth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He clocked 2:11:15 hours to cross the finish line, a difference of 2:31 minutes from the gold winner. The gold medal went to Kenyan Kipchoge Eliud, who clocked 2:08:44.

"My focus is London world championships, I know what I need to do to shine in London," he added confidently," he said.