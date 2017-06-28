Cameroon: Indomitable Lions Are Back Home

The team arrived at the Nsimalen International Airport in Yaounde yesterday at 2:00 a.m. on board a Turkish Airways flight

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have returned to the country after their ousting from the on-going FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia. The Lions arrived at the Nsimalen International Airport in Yaounde yesterday at 2:00 a.m. on board a Turkish Airways flight. Immediately after their elimination from the competition, the team left Sotchi on Monday June 26, 2017 homeward bound. The Lions transited in Istanbul before arriving Yaounde yesterday June 27, 2017 to the delight of their fans who have been anxious to see the Lions or at least know their whereabouts and what has become of them. According to the team press officer, Vincent de Paul Atangana, the players are on holidays. As a result, they have all gone home to meet their families. He said the players will go to camp in July to prepare ahead of major international events. The competition ended for the Lions after their 1-3 defeat to Germany on Sunday June 25, 2017 during their last group game in Sotchi. The performance of the Lions at the Confederations Cup leaves much to be desired. The Lions finished third in their group with one point- two defeats and one draw. After the 2017 AFCON victory in Gabon in February 2017, many had thought the Lions were back to winning ways.. But that does not seem to be the case for now. In 2003 Cameroon reached the final of the Confederations Cup. This year, the Lions could not repeat the same results as in 2003. In all the games the Lions could not match the strength of their adversaries. In spite of the exit, the Lions still have other major challenges ahead. They will play against Nigeria in Abuja on August 28, 2017 and in Yaounde September 2, 2017 for the third and last playing day of the eliminatory round of the 2018 World Cup. The Lions will welcome Algeria on October 2, 2017 and play against Zambia in Zambia on November 6, 2017. At the end of the games the champion of the group of four will qualify of the World Cup in Russia 2018.