28 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Kiswahili Is Making Huge Strides Globally - Dr Mwakyembe

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — Minister for Youth, culture and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has commended the ongoing efforts by various stakeholders in strengthening Kiswahili language.

Dr Mwakyembe said Tuesday that Kiswahili is now being recognised globally because top leaders, including President John Magufuli have decided to use the language in high profile gatherings.

He said this in Dar es Salaam during the event to mark the 60th Anniversary of BBC Swahili.

The event, which took place in the city, was attended by veteran journalists, politicians as well as Kiswahili lecturers.

"We have recently launched a Comprehensive Kiswahili Dictionary and I think this is a step towards the right direction in making this language grow and spread across the world," he said.

