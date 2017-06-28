Tanzania: Drivers Gear Up for Africa Rally

Dar es Salaam — Msata and Lugoba areas in Bagamoyo, Coast Region will come alive with reverberating sounds of turbo-charged cars in August when the African Rally Championship (ARC) takes place.

Top drivers from various countries across the country, including Zambia, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda, Burundi, Madagascar, South Africa and hosts Tanzania are expected to compete in the anxiously awaited championship.

International Federation of Automobile (FIA) Tanzania technical officer Athuman Hamis said yesterday that Zambia would field four elite drivers in the two-day rally early August.

"A number of top drivers from seven countries are expected to compete in the African Rally Championship," Hamis said yesterday.

He said they have been working round the clock to ensure all is well in the run up to the event.

"Dharam Pandya of Puma Energy Limited team, Stado Team's Gerald Miller, Jayant Shah, Jamil Khan and Randeep Singh are among top drivers who will represent Tanzanian in the championship," he said.

The five drivers, who are regular campaigners in international competitions, are now busy, fine tuning ahead of the 500-kilometre event to be flagged off on August 4 at Bagamoyo's Orx Services Station.

According to Hamis, the championship is for drivers from the Southern region, which usually features top drivers from Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa and Madagascar.

The Northern region event to draws drivers from Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda who will, this time around, be in Bagamoyo for what promises to be tough but exciting championship.

Dharam Pandya, who has been sponsored by Puma Energy Tanzania Limited, will be competing in the event for the first time but believes he will give foreign drivers a run for their money.

"It is always not easy to win the African Rally Championship, but I am ready for the challenge," he said yesterday.

He assured local motor sport fans that he boasts vast international exposure and that he was looking forward to outshine his rivals in Bagamoyo.

"We are well prepared as a team for the two-day competition. Time has come for us to focus on the competition with full commitment. Our fans should expect positive results," he added.