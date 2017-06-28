28 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Son, Grandson Pay Tribute to Sir Ketumile Masire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorato Gaofise

Gaborone — Second son, Mr Mmetla Masire also shared his experience about his father.

He said Sir Ketumile was a disciplinarian; and he did not want his children to feel they were entitled to anything only because their father was a statesman.

Nevertheless, he appreciated a lot from their upbringing.

He said his father also loved the in-laws and would do anything for them.

Further, he said they grew up in a big family, "but one thing I appreciated more was that our father didn't bombard us with his politics or work issues. When it was family time, it was family time."

He added that Sir Ketumile was their guiding light and taught them "to respect people and not fear them."

Sir Ketumile's grandson, Thato Masire, said he was close to his grandfather. He said RaGaone was energised by people 'ne a rata batho e le motho wa batho'. Also he said, even in the eyes of storm, Sir Ketumile would maintain composure and remain calm.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Several African Dignitaries Attending Masire's Send-Off

Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.