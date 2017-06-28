Botswana: Son, Grandson Pay Tribute to Sir Ketumile Masire

Gaborone — Second son, Mr Mmetla Masire also shared his experience about his father.

He said Sir Ketumile was a disciplinarian; and he did not want his children to feel they were entitled to anything only because their father was a statesman.

Nevertheless, he appreciated a lot from their upbringing.

He said his father also loved the in-laws and would do anything for them.

Further, he said they grew up in a big family, "but one thing I appreciated more was that our father didn't bombard us with his politics or work issues. When it was family time, it was family time."

He added that Sir Ketumile was their guiding light and taught them "to respect people and not fear them."

Sir Ketumile's grandson, Thato Masire, said he was close to his grandfather. He said RaGaone was energised by people 'ne a rata batho e le motho wa batho'. Also he said, even in the eyes of storm, Sir Ketumile would maintain composure and remain calm.

Source : BOPA