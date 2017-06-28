Botswana: Dr Kedikilwe Remembers Sir Ketumile

Gaborone — Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe took to the podium on behalf of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and acknowledged former presidents present.

Dr Kedikilwe described Sir Ketumile as a hero who had lived a wholesome life.

He celebrated the inspiring laughter of Sir Ketumile which he called a common touch.

Dr Kedikilwe also spoke of the BDP manifesto which was targeted at holistic upliftment of lives of Batswana citing democracy, development, self reliance and Botho as central foundation principles

He said Sir Ketumile delivered exceptionally to international institutions such as the front line states.

On the other hand, Ms Shirley Moulder representing Tiger Kloof where Sir Ketumile schooled in South Africa, said in 2012, they travelled to Gaborone to show the current students the 'old tigers' as the school had produced the likes of RaGaone, Mma Chiepe, Sir Seretse Khama and others.

She said there was none like him with regard to his entrepreneurial spirit, a profound statesman and diplomat of note.

She said Sir Ketumile was a senior prefect at Tiger Kloof and once claimed in an interview in 2014 that he had never broken any rules.

In 2015, she said he visited Tiger Kloof with Mr Archibald Mogwe and Mma Chiepe and some blocks were named after them.

"He was an incredible human being," she said.

Source : BOPA