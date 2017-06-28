Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Dance of Freedom?

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh's marriage to Olakunle Churchill was traditional terminated as her Dad, Sunny Dikeh, returned the bride price paid to him to the family of her estrange husband On Monday June 26th.

The controversial Nollywood actress posted a video celebrating the dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. she also told those insulting her on Instagram page Please stop.

ATTENTION:::

I get to See some awful comments and I am here to say I will never reply to any negative or Bad vibes... I have had my own fair share of Clapbacks,Saucey with rice replies in the past and Believe me I have grown Up so much I wouldn't elude such SADNESS and classlessness again..

Please if you have nothing positive to say I advice you restrain from my page,PLEASE..

I mean you can insult me in your hearts and minds but not on my page and still put me through the stress of blocking and deleting... C'Mooon Thats brutal..

It's said that you can't give what you don't have "I DONT HAVE HATE,Nor clapbacks or nasty reply So I can't give you that... All I can how ever give you is LOVE..

Regardless I Love you all with the Love of God 😘😘🎈#KINGTONTO #Radical for Jesus

[View the story "Dance of Freedom For Tonto ?" on Storify]