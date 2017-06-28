Kenya: KCB RFC to Depart for South Africa Thursday

Nairobi — Reigning Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC are scheduled to depart for a 10-day camp in South Africa on Thursday to start their pre-season.

The trip which comes hot on the heels of a brilliant performance this season will see the squad experience world class rugby training as they gear up to defending the Kenya and Enterprise cups when the season kicks off in November.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the trip will expose the players to world class rugby training facilities as a build up to the 2017/18 season.

"The team had a successful 2016/17 season winning two domestic titles, Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup,The South Africa trip is an exposure for the rugby team to enable them defend the trophies in coming season " Angela said.

The teams travel Itinerary indicates that the Bankers will play a couple of build-up friendlies in South Africa. The squad will also get an opportunity to attend a super rugby game at Newlands when Stormers clash with Sunwolfs.

KCB Team Manager Rooney Kangeta has lauded the Bank for sponsoring the team to the Western Province Rugby Union after the brilliant 2016/17 season adding that the trip will be a major contributory factor to the team's preparation for the 2017/2018 rugby season.