Swapo's Otjozondjupa regional coordinator, Susan Hikopua, is in a stable condition after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a kudu and overturned at Ovitoto on Monday.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson Maureen Mbeha yesterday confirmed the accident that happened some 60km from Okahandja.

She said all four people who were in the Toyota 2.5D Hilux sustained minor injuries, and are in a stable condition.

"Hikopua (36) sustained back and left leg injuries, but no fractures. The other two passengers, Moses Hikopua and Walfried Guikeib, sustained chest, neck and head injuries, respectively," Mbeha said.

The accident occurred after a group of Swapo supporters, allegedly organised by Okahandja constituency councillor Steve Biko Booys, marched to the regional office at Otjiwarongo, and called for Hikopua's removal before the elective regional conference scheduled for the weekend.

Mbeha said there are no further police investigations into the accident because there was no other person involved, and that the vehicle collided with an animal.

Hikopua yesterday confirmed the accident, saying they were driving to Otjiwarongo from Omatako after a district conference.

"The accident happened after the Omatako youth league district conference, but everyone is okay," said Hikopua. She added that the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.