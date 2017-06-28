28 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Desertification - Govt Rehabilitating Productive Areas, Stabilising Movement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Director General of National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Ahmed Goni, has said efforts are ongoing to rehabilitate productive areas and stabilise the movement of the desert through several methods in the frontline states.

Speaking on the state of desertification in Nigeria, Goni told Daily Trust that desertification is a major problem affecting the frontline states. He said its enormity, triggered by climate change, has caused serious degradation of the land, which translated into serious poverty.

The NAGGW boss said because of the urgent need to address the issue, the Federal Government dedicated some percentage of the ecological fund to be released to the GGW to tackle the challenges of the arid areas.

He said: "The agricultural production has reduced, people have become poorer and the land has become very difficult area for people to live in, with sand dune brewing up and other forms of land degradation."

This dry region, according to him, is occupying a very important economic position for the country. He noted that it is in this area that we have 90 per cent of vegetables and bulk of livestock produce and 80 to 90 percent of grains that are consumed by the people.

"If we don't protect it, it is going to be a serious problem, it has caused serious migration and comes with insurgence which is the bye-product of environmental problems, drying of Lake Chad and more."

He said the agency is looking at the possibility of going into partnership with international organizations and will continue to sensitize communities on the consequences of not addressing this fundamental issue of dry land, forced immigration, lesser production of agricultural products and the encroachment of the desert itself.

Nigeria

UN Agency Rescues 600 Stranded Migrants in Sahara Desert

The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, said it rescued no fewer than 600 people since April 2017 through a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.