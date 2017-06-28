Nigeria: We Have Kidnapped Ten Policewomen, Says Shekau in New Video

The Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has said that his group has abducted about ten policewomen just as he warned Islamic clerics in Nigeria saying that they are giving wrong interpretation to the Holy Quran and that they are playing with hell fire.

Shekau in a new video said there is no way Muslims and Christians can work together. saying 'You have to be careful because Quran has divided mankind into three; some are believers, some are Hypocrites and some are non-believers. There is no way we Muslims in mosques and Christians in churches and you think we can work together.'

He went further, in the new video according to PremiumTime, to say that his group was responsible for last week's ambush of a military-escorted convoy of travellers along Maiduguri-Damboa road.

SHEKAU'S SPEECH

The 14 minutes video showed footages of how the attack was carried out, and how Boko Haram gunmen all in black attires continued to open fire on moving vehicles.

"The job that our men carried out along Damboa road was a victory from God. We are the ones that did it," Mr. Shekau said in the video.

"The people of Nigeria and the so-called Islamic clerics who are betrayers, we are calling on you all to repent and return to God. Your leaders are feeding you with lies on what they have not done; but we are well and in good shape. If you could come and have a look at the life we are living here, most of you would rather wish to be with us to enjoy what we are enjoying. We are living fine because it is God we work for.

"So, this is to tell you that we did the Damboa road ambush; and the operation had put a lie to all claims of Nigeria soldiers, the police and other top government officials that they have finished Boko Haram. But the Damboa road ambush had made it clear that they have been telling lies to the world. A liar can never be victorious here and in hereafter.

"We have confiscated several cars, and we also have taken women, among them were top policewomen. God had given the senior policewomen to us as slaves and has put them in the custody we that are known as the Jamaatu Ahlil Sunna li Dawati wal Jihad, which you called with the derogatory name as Boko Haram.

"In a nutshell, we did the Damboa road operation and we are the ones that abducted the policewomen; But this is nothing compared to what the government and soldiers of Nigeria had done to our own women and wives, and even our children. Our friends have been in detention for years, many were killed. So, if we abduct few women, who are not more than ten or thereabout, it's not a big deal.

"Secondly, my message is to Islamic clerics in Nigeria who despite their position are giving wrong interpretation to the Holy Quran; you are playing with hell fire. You have to be careful because Quran has divided mankind into three; some are believers, some are Hypocrites and some are non-believers. There is no way we Muslims in mosques and Christians in churches and you think we can work together.

"This has never happened before even during the life time of all apostles of the prophet.

"If you are insisting on dialogue we have to have a situation where Muslims are ruling with Sharia, and the non-Muslims agree to remain by the side without interference, then we can discuss on their rights; such non-Muslims are the ones that could be labelled as the trusted.

"But where the country is being run by constitution and democracy, such kind of dialogue cannot be possible. And you the Islamic clerics are all out there preaching in the mosques and spoiling the image of Islam. If you don't repent you shall not end well.

"That is my message, that we are the ones that took these women. And that I am Abubakar Shekau the leader of the group. We call on Nigerians to repent and to come and work for Islam, in accordance with the caliphate that was established by Uthman Dan Fodio, which was a caliphate built upon truth and believe in God."

The police and the military have not reacted to the video as at the time of this report.