Tanzania: Arusha Golfer Wins Monthly Mug Tourney

Arusha Gymkhana Club player Kermalli Aliraza beat over 80 golfers to win of the CMC June Monthly Mug golf tournament at the Arusha Gymkhana.

Aliraza claimed the trophy after overcoming the likes of Korpela Daniel, Shah Reece, Rashid Rashid, Singh Prabvir and Madina Iddi, the only female golfer at the championship.

Playing off handicap 12, Aliraza easily won Division A, as he was the only player at the category who turned up for the event.

He played well to return 69 net strokes. It was also the tournament's best score, Korpela Daniel finished runner up with 71 net strokes.

"The tournament was good, but the going was tough, I thank my sponsors CMC for their support," he said a few minutes after he was declared the overall winner.

"Daniel is a good golfer; he put me under pressure throughout the tournament. I hope next time it will be his time," said Aliraza at the end of the 18th hole.

The battle for the Division B title was also tough with Kaijage Prudence claiming the division's top honour with 66 strokes, Second overall was Shah Aku, who notched 68 strokes.

"It was a nice day for me, I could return a better score than that, but par three hole let me down," a delighted Prudence said shortly after the championship.

"I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course," he said.

"I am very happy with this title, there were a lot of brilliant golfers out there, but I thank God that I beat all of them," he added.

The Division C title went to Lalji Abbas, who fired fabulous 67 net strokes followed by Aggrwal Sheetal with 71 strokes.

"It was really a nice game, I enjoy playing in difficult situations as I'm regular player here," said Abbas.

"I think God was on my side as everything went well on my side. I'm glad I won."

Over 80 golfers from three clubs namely Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Moshi Gymkhana and Arusha Gymkhana battled it out for top honours at the tournament.