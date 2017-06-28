South Africa: Bulls Back Jantjies for Sharks Clash

The Bulls have named Tony Jantjies at flyhalf for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban on Friday night (19:00 kick-off).

Coach Nollis Marais , who is still in charge until new coach John Mitchell arrives in Pretoria, named his side on Wednesday. Marais welcomed back the Springbok midfield pairing of Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel , while scrumhalf Rudy Paige is also in the starting line-up after returning from international duty.Marais also handed a first start to winger Kefentse Mahlo and prop Conraad van Vuuren as the competition continues again after the June break.

Mahlo takes over from Kriel, who moves to outside centre, while Serfontein will wear the No 12 jersey for only the second time this season. Serfontein and Kriel played in together in two of the three Springbok Test matches in the series against France.

Regular inside centre, Burger Odendaal, who played at No 12 against the Hurricanes late last month, moves to the bench.

Van Vuuren, who has made three appearances off the bench, starts in his first match in place of Trevor Nyakane, who was ruled out, while John-Roy Jenkinson will take Van Vuuren's bench duties.

Meanwhile, Jantjies - a former Junior Springbok - will run out in the starting team for the first time after three consecutive appearances off the bench. He replaces Tian Schoeman, who moves to the bench.

Marais also made two changes to the starting pack. Nick de Jager is promoted off the bench and will start at No 8 in place of injured Hanro Liebenberg, with Renaldo Bothma and Shaun Adendorff coming onto the bench as lock and loose forward cover.

RG Snyman is also available again following his suspension and will combine with Jason Jenkins, as Lood de Jager is ruled out.

Andre Warner could make his debut for the team after being named back-up scrumhalf with Ivan van Zyl not available.

Teams:

Sharks

TBA Bulls 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad Van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre SchoemanSubstitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Johnroy Jenkins, 19 Shuan Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman

