28 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Local Leaders Shot in Kibiti Confirmed Dead

Dar es Salaam — Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two civic leaders, who were shot by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, have died.

Dr Bandiko named the deceased as Mr Mwarami Shamte (40), who was Mangwe village executive officer and Mr Khamis Mtima (30), who was a village chairman.

Dr Bandiko also revealed that Mr Marco Nicholaus, whose eyes were chopped of by the assailants, was undergoing surgery the health care center.

The assailants, according to reports from the scene, set ablaze houses of the victims after the shooting.

Coast Regional Police Commander, Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the reports. He said a team of policehas been dispatched to the scene.

About 40 people have so far been killed in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji Districts in Coast region since the killings started in earnest two years ago. Most of those who have been killed are local leaders and 13 policemen.

