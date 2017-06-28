South Africa: Coenie - Props Can Score Good Tries Too

Coenie Oosthuizen's try in the second Test against France in Durban was one of the highlights of the series.

With the Boks leading 23-10 with 12 minutes to play, the replacement tighthead received a pass from Pieter-Steph du Toit that he took at serious pace.

Oosthuizen gathered the ball and absolutely steamrolled French substitute Vincent Rattez to barge over for a memorable moment in front of his home crowd.

It was a solid series for the Sharks prop, who came off the bench in all three matches against the French to take a significant step towards resurrecting his international career.

Props are not expected to score tries like that, but Oosthuizen believes that the focus on attack-minded rugby in South Africa has improved the skill sets of all players.

"It's always nice playing good rugby and an attacking brand of rugby," he said.

"There is no place to hide on the field anymore and every player needs to be mobile.

"Just look at how the game has evolved into more attacking, running rugby. Props do have those skills, I think sometimes we just don't get the chance to exploit it.

"There are a lot of props out there who can score exciting tries. If you look at Ox Nche's try for the SA 'A' side (against French Barbarians), Steven Kitshoff (against France) at the weekend where he also got a good line ... we just don't get as many opportunities."

Coenie Oosthuizen with a remember-my-name run over a French player. Reminiscent of his #VarsityCup days when he dominated at Shimlas in 2008 pic.twitter.com/iz07YwYp3t-- Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) June 20, 2017

Oosthuizen's attention now turns back to Super Rugby, where the Sharks are looking for a victory over the Bulls in Durban on Friday night.

It has been a woeful season for the Bulls, but Oosthuizen is expecting a clash that is as tough as they come.

"They're a very physical side. I don't think the Super Rugby log is a true reflection of where they are at the moment," he said.

"They are a hell of a good side. The players they have are quality rugby players at the end of the day. I don't think they're going to just lay down ... they're going to come here swinging and give their best.

"South African derbies are always the hardest, especially because you know the players. It's always physical, always a forwards game and it's the type of game that you look forward to."

"This must be one of our toughest game so far, physically."

Kick-off is at 19:00.

Source: Sport24