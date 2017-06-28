28 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Gunmen Nearly Killed Me - Cross River Politician

By Eyo Charles

Calabar — Dr Young Eta, an elder brother of the national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he was nearly gunned down in Calabar yesterday by hired killers.

Eta who is former state security adviser, told journalists that the killers arrived his home about 2 am, explaining, "I heard an unusually loud bang on one of my back doors and as I went out to check, I saw two gun-wielding men who pretended to be policemen and were struggling to make their way into my residence."

He said his resistance made them to use force upon which he took off through the backdoor in the kitchen.

"My wife was not lucky. They kept at her to mention my whereabouts from that time till about 3.20 am when they left," he said.

He added that the hoodlums did not cart away any valuable but insisted on getting him, "an indication that they were on a mission to kill me."

He said it was still a puzzle why he would be a target of the gunmen since he was not into politics nor was he involved in any form of controversy with anyone.

The state Police PRO Irene Ugbo said they were aware of the incident.

