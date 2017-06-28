28 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'm Losing Confidence in Security Agencies - Governor Bello

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the state spends N100 million monthly on security without the desired result as men of the underworld operate freely.

Speaking while playing host to members of the state Council of Traditional Rulers yesterday in Minna, the governor said he was gradually losing confidence in the ability of security operatives to rise to the challenge of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and murder despite huge sums of money spent monthly by the state government.

"We spend a lot of money on security but we do not have a safe environment. In Niger State, we spend N100 million every month on security. I am sure that if we use a fraction of that money on traditional rulers, we will get better results," the governor said, adding that going back to the traditional way of securing communities was the way to go.

"The traditional system performed better in the past and they can do better now if more power is given to them. I recommend that we give more powers to traditional rulers on security grounds," he said.

The governor who called for prayers as all efforts to combat the new wave of crime seemed not to be working, said, "We are beginning to lose it as a people and a state. I'm beginning to be afraid as a governor because I don't know whom to trust. We need a lot of prayers in Niger State. We are faced with a new wave of security challenges that is unusual. There is a new wave of kidnapping, murder, armed robbery and clashes."

