Liberia: Dr. Bropleh Seeks Willing Horse to Ride

Former Information Minister and United Methodist prelate, Dr. Laurence Konmlah Bropleh, who lost the recent primary of the Liberty Party in his native Grand Bassa County, has reportedly crossed over to the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) of Presidential hopeful, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones.

He lost the LP primary to incumbent Representative Gabriel Buchanan Smith in the county. According to Fabric (FM) Radio correspondent in Grand Bassa, Dr. Bropleh is expected to contest for the third time in the county on a MOVEE ticket. Until now, the party is yet to conduct primary in Grand Bassa and therefore, has no aspirant there.

Dr. Bropleh, popularly known here for his live broadcast radio program, "Changing Mines, Changing Attitudes" has lost twice in his home county, having initially contested in 2011 as an Independent Candidate.

Reports from Bassa say citizens, including Dr. Bropleh's supporters are terming his latest decision as a disservice, having previously told them to support Liberty Party Standard Bearer Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine for the Presidency. Some citizens are wondering what next he is going to tell them in his latest political sojourn to get elected to the House of Representative from Grand Bassa.

The former Information Minister was dismissed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2009 on corruption charges after he was recalled from an international conference in China.

He challenged the claim subsequently in court and was exonerated.