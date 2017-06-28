Nigeria: Customs Generates N239 Billion in First Quarter, Exceeds Target With N46 Billion

The Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) has generated N239.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017, exceeding its target of the period with N46bn.

Figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed the activities of the ministry in the last two years.

Customs, in the document, said it targeted N193.2bn for the quarter but that the revenue performance exceeded that.

NCS said the feat was achieved through a reform programme aimed at restructuring the agency, re-orientation of its officers, removing defects and adopting simplified procedures in its activities.

"The NCS collected N904.07bn in 2015 against a target of N944.4bn; the total collection in 2016 was N898.67bn against the target amount of N973.3bn.

"Between January and March 2017, the NCS was able to generate N239.4bn, thereby exceeding the target of N193.22bn set for the period," the document stated.

The service also said it had complied with a presidential directive to deliver all seized perishable goods to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) affected by the insurgency in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Benin camps.

It said the reforms embarked upon by the government have started yielding results as there is a strict compliance with rules governing the operations of the NCS, adding that a standard operational procedure has been developed to ensure transparency and accountability.

It added that a compliance team has been set up to ensure conformity with trade regulations adding that this would help to block all illegal routes for smuggling.

With Agency Report