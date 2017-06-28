Zimbabwe: Manager Squanders Fired Workers' Terminal Benefits

Harare — A former human resources manager at Tynwald school is in trouble after he allegedly squandered over $17,000 in terminal benefits for retrenched workers.

Simbarashe Zisengwe, 28, recently appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing nine fraud counts, as well as unlawful entry and theft charges.

He was remanded in custody although he admitted to the charges before being asked to plead.

He pleaded with the court to release him saying he was willing to repay the money.

Court heard Zisengwe escaped police custody after his arrest, but the suspect denied fleeing, saying he had gone to liaise with his former employer.

He told court that he had the responsibility of looking after his newly born child as his wife was unemployed.

According to the State, Zisengwe's duties included looking to the welfare of all staff members, managing the employees' pension scheme, medical aid, recruitment of staff, and termination of employees' contracts, among other duties.

Court heard that, in 2015, the school retrenched six employees who were all entitled to terminal benefits such as payment for leave days and pension from Old Mutual.

Zisengwe allegedly hatched a plan to steal terminal benefits from the employees paid by the school. One Edna Madziva was entitled to $17,000.

On two different occasions - during the process of making payments to Madziva - Zisengwe signed for $4,000 and $1,000 respectively on school vouchers for the purposes of depositing into the ex-employee's bank account.

He however, converted the money to personal use. To cover up for the offence, the suspect prepared bank deposit slips with fake stamps and filed them at the school.

Court heard Madziva suffered a prejudice of $5,000.

Zisengwe allegedly used the same modus operandi to defraud other retrenched employees. The fraud was unearthed in 2016 leading to his suspension.

However, on an unknown date during the same year, Zisengwe sneaked back into the school premises and used a duplicate key to get into his former office.

He reportedly stole a laptop which he used during his time in office.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.