The brother to abducted former journalist Itai Dzamara, has rubbished recent claims by Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni describing them as attempts by the Zanu PF-led government to end investigations into the activist's disappearance.

After days of staging protests dubbed Occupy Africa Unity Square against President Robert Mugabe, Dzamara was abducted on May 9, 2015 while having a haircut at a salon in Glen View.

Mguni told the Senate last week that, although there have been no leads at all on the abductee's fate, investigations were still on-going and police have been reporting monthly on developments to a committee which includes the Dzamara family.

According to the deputy minister, the police and Dzamara's family have not agreed to declare Itai dead, over two years after his abduction.

However, Patson Dzamara insisted that despite attempts by government officials to declare his brother dead, his family will continue hoping Itai remains alive until evidence to the contrary is provided.

"For as long as Mr Mugabe and his government stonewall on this issue, despite our overtures to engage them, we continue to work with the assumption and hope that Itai is alive up to and until we have definite proof that he is not," Dzamara said on Wednesday.

"We will not endorse this government's attempts to unilaterally declare the issue closed and sweep it under the carpet. Mr Mugabe and his government must stop their sordid gibberish. They must live up to their constitutional responsibilities and bring Itai back to us."

Patson said, despite it being the responsibility of government to protect all citizens, the Mugabe administration was never committed to investigating his brother's case even after being compelled by a High Court order.

"My family wishes to categorically distance itself from utterances made by minister Mguni," he said.

"Despite having participated in the initial charade by virtue of me having been a part of the 'investigation team', we are not working with the police in the alleged search for Itai Dzamara, neither are they working with us.

"It is now over a year that the team has not met, neither is there any searching taking place as alleged by minister Mguni."

Patson said the State was acting apathetically on the matter because it is responsible for his brother's disappearance.

"Itai's abduction is the work of Mr. Mugabe's government, masterminded and executed by the security agencies, particularly the military intelligence. They are responsible for Itai's enforced disappearance," he said.