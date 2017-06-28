28 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Delta FA Plans Improved Security At Match Venues

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dotun Omisakin

Lagos — Worried by the security challenges faced during the Nigeria National League (NNL) clash between Warri Wolves and Nwenei United, the Delta State Football Association plans to beef security at the Warri City Stadium during matches.

This decision was made against the backdrop of the late arrival of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) personnel posted to the venue, during the match Wolves and their visitors at the venue last week.

At a meeting with the Delta State FA, the management of Warri Wolves agreed to improve security at the facility during subsequent matches.

State FA Secretary Mr Patrick Marierie said the police officers arrived late to the match venue due logistical issues as well as plans to expand and increase the numbers of security personnel and organizations to be invited to protect the match venue.

"We have made plans to add other security outfits in assisting the usual police men now apart from the stadium security men, the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and Eagle Chaplin Corp will all be part of our security arrangement at match venues across the state to ensure hitch free games," he said.

Wolves will next play Unicem Rovers of Calabar on Thursday, 29th June, 2017.

Nigeria

UN Agency Rescues 600 Stranded Migrants in Sahara Desert

The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, said it rescued no fewer than 600 people since April 2017 through a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.