Nigeria: Delta FA Plans Improved Security At Match Venues

Lagos — Worried by the security challenges faced during the Nigeria National League (NNL) clash between Warri Wolves and Nwenei United, the Delta State Football Association plans to beef security at the Warri City Stadium during matches.

This decision was made against the backdrop of the late arrival of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) personnel posted to the venue, during the match Wolves and their visitors at the venue last week.

At a meeting with the Delta State FA, the management of Warri Wolves agreed to improve security at the facility during subsequent matches.

State FA Secretary Mr Patrick Marierie said the police officers arrived late to the match venue due logistical issues as well as plans to expand and increase the numbers of security personnel and organizations to be invited to protect the match venue.

"We have made plans to add other security outfits in assisting the usual police men now apart from the stadium security men, the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and Eagle Chaplin Corp will all be part of our security arrangement at match venues across the state to ensure hitch free games," he said.

Wolves will next play Unicem Rovers of Calabar on Thursday, 29th June, 2017.