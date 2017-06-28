A Gweru woman who took his ex-lover to court demanding more than one hundred dollars for the upkeep of their child was instead granted $50 by a city magistrate.

Barbra Muzerengwi dragged Thomas Mangwiro, a vendor who operates in the city centre, to court demanding $135 monthly maintenance fees.

Gweru magistrate, Elizabeth Magomore, however, ruled that Mangwiro was not formerly employed before ordering him to pay $50 monthly.

Magomore said Muzerengwi should also meet her side of the bargain as looking after a child is the responsibility of both parents.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, a kombi driver left the court in stitches when he referred to his lover, who was claiming maintenance from him, as a "small house".

Motion Chiweshe had been dragged to court by Gamuchirai Mhoya, who wanted him to pay $80 for the upkeep of their child.

"Your worship I have a wife at home and three children and she (Mhoya) is a small house and I can only pay $40 towards looking after the kid," Chiweshe said.

Magistrate Magomore, however, ordered Chiweshe to pay $50 per month towards the upkeep of his child.