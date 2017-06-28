Traditional leaders and the elderly in Nyanga South Constituency are set to benefit from a free healthcare service delivery from the newly launched Supa Healthcare, a brain child of the area legislator and Minister of Information and Communication Technology Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira.

Speaking to journalists during the opening of the Supa Healthcare in Nyanga recently, Mandiwanzira said the facility will benefit senior citizens in his constituency adding that his dream is to spread it to other parts of Manicaland province.

"We have launched a medical aid program in conjunction with Dr Admore Jokwiro and the Nyanga Community Clinic that will first target the chiefs within the area and spread to the elderly.

"We have identified leadership in the community that do require financial support in terms of accessing medical health. Some of the immediate beneficiaries will include Chief Saunyama, Chief Katerere from Nyanga North, Chief Hata and Chief Tangwena," said Mandiwanzira.

According to Mandiwanzira, the Supa Healthcare is an extension of already existing programs within the constituency targeted at the less privileged members of the community.

He lauded Dr Jokwiro, the owner of a clinic that is helping the vulnerable members, for providing free medical healthcare which he said is step towards attaining a healthy society.

The ICT Minister however said more needs to be done in as far as providing medical healthcare to the elderly and the vulnerable members is concerned.

Mandiwanzira urged government to prioritise healthcare delivery as it is the cornerstone of economic development.

Dr Admore Jokwiro, present at the launch of Supa Healthcare stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between community leaders and government in providing for the less privileged.

"We can be the game changers as leaders in terms of providing for a healthy society. We have a lot of challenges affecting the economy and they too take a toll on the health delivery system but its one area that needs to be well taken care of.