28 June 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Trade Fair Commences

By Chatula Kangali

All is set for the commencement of this year's Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) which opens its gates this morning in Ndola.

More exhibitors taking part in the event prepared the stands in good time as compared to the past years.

A check by a TIMES OF ZAMBIA crew yesterday showed that most stands were ready and displayed their products in readiness for exhibition.

Stands like those for Zanaco, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) and those in the exhibitors' halls were ready for the show.

The National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), the Zambia Forest and Forest Corporation (ZAFFICO), Zesco and Zambia Railways had renovated and modernised their stands.

Some contractors were found assembling the display tables at the innovation park where firms and individuals will be showcasing their product and service innovations.

By Press time, however, workers for a few exhibitors like Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), the Ministry of Education were still making final touches on their stands.

Some contractors interviewed said this year's preparations were done early because the official opening would be earlier than the previous years.

"Unlike the past years when the official opening of the trade fair was held on Saturdays, this year, exhibitors engaged us early to work on the stands because the official opening is two days earlier

That is why you see a lot of progress on most stands, " Mr Joseph Bwalya , one of the contractors said in interview.

This year's trade fair is being held under the theme, 'Innovation for Industrilisation.

The trade fair which commences today has attracted 567 exhibitors.

