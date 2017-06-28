28 June 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimpraise Excited to Host TD Jakes

By Munashe Chokodza

Trendsetting choral group, ZimPraise is excitement at the prospects of hosting renowned evangelist and author Bishop TD Jakes for their 10 year celebrations set for September this year.

Zimpraise which has dominated the choral music scene for the past 10 years will hold their organizing one of their biggest events, ZimPraise International and Gospel Music Festival to celebrate the group's 10 years since its formation.

In an interview with 263Chat, Madziyire who is the group President said "We are excited to be hosting Bishop TD Jakes for the first time in Zimbabwe and he is one of the great preachers in the world.

"We are going to celebrate 10 years of success as ZimPraise and Bishop TD Jakes was behind our back for the past ten years plus many other international preachers.

"We are going to have as many local artists as we can so that we can celebrate the anniversary in a style."

